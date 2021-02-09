City of College Station holds meeting to get feedback on proposed Residential Occupancy Overlay ordinance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College station held a virtual meeting Monday to give people an opportunity to provide feedback on its proposed Residential Occupancy Overlay (ROO) ordinance.

If passed, the ROO would limit the number of unrelated people who can live in one house in certain neighborhoods to only two. The current citywide ordinance limits that number to four unrelated people.

Adam Easton is the government affairs coordinator for the Bryan-College Station Association of Realtors. He participated in Monday’s meeting because he’s concerned the city’s proposed ROO could hurt community development.

“We think the principle behind restricting to any more than two unrelated people is a bad principle,” Easton said. “It could have a big effect on people’s pocketbooks.”

The proposed ROO would allow single-family subdivisions to ask for an overlay zoning that restricts home occupancy to no more than two unrelated persons if approved by a certain percentage of property owners within that subdivision’s boundaries. If passed, it would not create new restrictions citywide, but rather on a neighborhood by neighborhood basis.

Monday’s meeting was geared toward the real estate and development community, but anyone was allowed to partake. The city was seeking feedback on the ROO’s terms, such as the percentage of property owners needed to approve the petition to activate the overlay in their subdivision and how existing properties should be grandfathered in if the ROO were to be adopted.

Amy DuBose is the association executive of the Bryan-College Station Association of Realtors. She says she’s against the ROOs passage due to a number of long-term issues.

“We’re talking about marketability and the overall price for properties,” DuBose said. “We’re talking about property values and how that’s going to, down the road, impact the tax evaluations through the county or for the city.”

DuBose says her organization was built on private property rights. She says this ROO violates those very rights.

“We feel like this is a significant overreach by the city to enact something that would essentially create the ability to have no students if you don’t fall within a family or related type of category that they’ve established,” DuBose said. “We feel that there are ordinances already in place to help offset a lot of what is already happening.”

Those in favor of the ROO, like College Station Association of Neighborhoods President Richard Woodward, say it will protect homeowners from skyrocketing real estate prices and help spark community growth by creating more attractive property values in certain neighborhoods.

“We’re sort of pushing our families further out because they’re not attracted to places that are going to have really high property values,” Woodward said. “Families cannot compete with the four unrelated rental market.”

Woodward says if the ROO is passed, it will not have a drastic impact on the housing market in College Station. That’s because areas where many rental houses already exist will not approve it.

“This is only reserved for those areas that feel threatened, that feel like they need to hold onto the character of their neighborhoods,” Woodward said. “This provides the tool for them to avoid those skyrocketing real estate prices and a change in the character of where they live and their kids run around.”

The College Station Association of Neighborhoods is hosting a virtual informational program February 9 at 6 p.m. for anyone who wants to learn more about the ROO. Click here if you’d like to register.

The city will host two more focused meetings later this month before any final decisions are made - one on February 16 for neighborhood groups and the other on February 22 for students. The ROO will go in front of the planning and zoning commission and city council for workshops in March.

