Cold & rainy 48 hours

Welcome back to winter, Brazos Valley. Settle in...we’ll be here for a while. Now that we are behind the initial cold front, temperatures are really only expected to get colder from here. Tonight, clouds remain overhead as cold air continues to seep in, putting morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s. After midnight, light rain and passing patches of drizzle become possible (50%). That is the theme for Wednesday -- not necessarily an overly rainy day but damp at times, particularly by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will struggle (and miss for many) to reach 50°. As a weather maker approaches, the rain chance increases Wednesday night through Thursday. Scattered rain, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder, is expected Thursday that could amount up to 1″. Temperatures only make it to the mid-40s with a brisk wind making it feel like the 30s through that damp day.

Friday is chilled and cloudy, but dry. There is still some uncertainty as we get into the Valentine’s Day Weekend -- but the overarching theme is colder...significantly colder. Light drizzle will need to be monitored Saturday, mainly by afternoon and evening north of OSR, as temperatures fall into the 30s through the day. As it stands, morning lows in the 10s and 20s are in the works Sunday through Wednesday with afternoon highs only climbing to or saying below 32° Sunday and Monday. Factor in the wind and we could be dealing with wind chills as low as the single digits and teens starting Sunday. Another weather maker arrives from the west Monday. Not set in stone, but that could create an opportunity for wintry weather (sleet, freezing rain, snow) through the day Monday. Still plenty to fine-tune and monitor...

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for showers after midnight. Low: 43. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for showers. High: 49. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with scattered rain at times. Low: 39. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain expected. High: 45. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.