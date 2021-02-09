COVID in Context: Brazos County above average in vaccine allocation, below average in distribution

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to data updated daily from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Brazos County has been allocated more vaccine per eligible resident than the average Texas county.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services (KBTX)

As for the distribution side, Brazos County is reportedly below average for administering allocated doses, according to DSHS data.

