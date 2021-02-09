Advertisement

COVID in Context: Brazos County above average in vaccine allocation, below average in distribution

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to data updated daily from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Brazos County has been allocated more vaccine per eligible resident than the average Texas county.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

As for the distribution side, Brazos County is reportedly below average for administering allocated doses, according to DSHS data.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
Per data from the Department of State Health Services(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother still missing, two children found safe
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
A groundbreaking event is slated for later this month.
New Chick-fil-A in Bryan scheduled to be open this summer
Celeste Perez, 26
Passenger in officer-involved shooting released after bond reduced
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 2/9
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 2/9
The next few days in two words: Cold & damp! Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday and...
Next few days are cold and damp ahead of a bigger weekend chill potential
Local 211 center assists double the callers in the last year
Local 211 center assists double the callers in the last year
New push to make Texas teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
New push to make Texas teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash