Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
DPS says no other vehicles are involved and the suspect is in custody
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Harvey Mitchell Parkway south has reopened after a high-speed chase ended with a rollover crash.
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers say the high-speed chase started on the south end of Brazos County when DPS tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation. During the pursuit, speeds reached over 100 mph. The chase went up Highway 6, through Texas Avenue ending on Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The car rolled over in front of A&M Consolidated High School.
DPS says the suspect is in custody. The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.