Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Harvey Mitchell Parkway south has reopened after a high-speed chase ended with a rollover crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers say the high-speed chase started on the south end of Brazos County when DPS tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation. During the pursuit, speeds reached over 100 mph. The chase went up Highway 6, through Texas Avenue ending on Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The car rolled over in front of A&M Consolidated High School.

At times speed of pursuit reached 100+ mph. Another vehicle was hit before the suspect rolled the car here.



He was sent to a hospital to be checked out for injuries. After that he’ll be sent to county jail. — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 9, 2021

DPS says the suspect is in custody. The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officers are re-opening the roadway. Thank you for your patience. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 9, 2021

