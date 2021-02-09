Jones Named to Naismith Midseason Team

ATLANTA – Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones was named to the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Tuesday.

Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. She is fourth in the country in double-doubles (12) and total boards (205). The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native has led the Aggies to an 18-1 record and the No. 6 spot in the Associated Press Top-25 poll.

Jones is also in the running for the Katrina McClain, Senior CLASS and Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Earlier this season, she became A&M’s all-time leader in double-doubles and is 30 rebounds away from becoming the Aggies’ all-time leader.

The midseason team is comprised of 30 of the best players in the country. Jones is joined by six other Southeastern Conference student-athletes.

