Advertisement

Local 211 center assists double the callers in the last year

Officials say COVID-19 has increased the number of calls and wait times.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The 211 hotline exists to help provide resources for things like food, rent, and utility assistance.

In the last year, the Brazos Valley 211 center has received nearly double the amount of calls they did in 2019. Reported calls in 2019 were at 25,943 compared to more than 50,000 in 2020.

Due to COVID-19, local workers are answering calls from all over the state providing assistance when needed.

“We saw over 20 percent increase in calls from Brazos Valley callers, but the calls we’ve taken from state-wide callers more than doubled,” said Peggi Goss Vice President of Community Impact.

211 Program Manager, Hilda Salazar says her staff of seven are tired but know what they signed up for.

“There are some calls that are emotional and they hit you right in the heart and you want to do your best to help that caller,” said Salazar “You’re going that extra mile and that’s what I like about it.”

Goss says since the beginning of the pandemic they’ve taken more calls with medical questions.

“That’s one of the top three reasons why people call right now this last year,” said Goss.

Goss says they’ve made adjustments to their system to help specifically with COVID-19.

“We have created an option 6 so people calling specific for COVID questions can choose that option 6 and get to someone faster,” said Goss.

Salazar has worked for the department for 15 years helping with everyday needs and natural disasters. She says COVID-19 has been a game-changer they’ve adapted to.

“We’re here to serve our community. We’re going to make it work. We’re going to do what we need to do to answer those calls,” said Salazar.

Local Brazos County officials are still working on setting up a system that will help people register for the Brazos Center vaccine hub without internet access. Until then, 211 is directing users to the proper websites and phone numbers to sign up on waiting lists throughout the Brazos Valley.

Goss says they’re hoping to start providing additional information dedicated to the Brazos Center vaccine hub starting next week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother still missing, two children found safe
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
A groundbreaking event is slated for later this month.
New Chick-fil-A in Bryan scheduled to be open this summer
Celeste Perez, 26
Passenger in officer-involved shooting released after bond reduced
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 2/9
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 2/9
The next few days in two words: Cold & damp! Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday and...
Next few days are cold and damp ahead of a bigger weekend chill potential
Local 211 center assists double the callers in the last year
Local 211 center assists double the callers in the last year
New push to make Texas teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
New push to make Texas teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash