Local 211 center assists double the callers in the last year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The 211 hotline exists to help provide resources for things like food, rent, and utility assistance.

In the last year, the Brazos Valley 211 center has received nearly double the amount of calls they did in 2019. Reported calls in 2019 were at 25,943 compared to more than 50,000 in 2020.

Due to COVID-19, local workers are answering calls from all over the state providing assistance when needed.

“We saw over 20 percent increase in calls from Brazos Valley callers, but the calls we’ve taken from state-wide callers more than doubled,” said Peggi Goss Vice President of Community Impact.

211 Program Manager, Hilda Salazar says her staff of seven are tired but know what they signed up for.

“There are some calls that are emotional and they hit you right in the heart and you want to do your best to help that caller,” said Salazar “You’re going that extra mile and that’s what I like about it.”

Goss says since the beginning of the pandemic they’ve taken more calls with medical questions.

“That’s one of the top three reasons why people call right now this last year,” said Goss.

Goss says they’ve made adjustments to their system to help specifically with COVID-19.

“We have created an option 6 so people calling specific for COVID questions can choose that option 6 and get to someone faster,” said Goss.

Salazar has worked for the department for 15 years helping with everyday needs and natural disasters. She says COVID-19 has been a game-changer they’ve adapted to.

“We’re here to serve our community. We’re going to make it work. We’re going to do what we need to do to answer those calls,” said Salazar.

Local Brazos County officials are still working on setting up a system that will help people register for the Brazos Center vaccine hub without internet access. Until then, 211 is directing users to the proper websites and phone numbers to sign up on waiting lists throughout the Brazos Valley.

Goss says they’re hoping to start providing additional information dedicated to the Brazos Center vaccine hub starting next week.

