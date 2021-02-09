Local healthcare worker invited to the Super Bowl shares his experience with KBTX

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local healthcare worker invited to this year’s Super Bowl says it was an experience he’ll never forget.

Tony Neal is a patient service specialist at the Baylor Scott & White. He was one of the thousands of healthcare workers across the nation invited by the NFL to attend the game. He said his favorite part of the whole trip was being able to meet and mingle with other frontline workers who were recognized Sunday for their hard work and sacrifices in the past year.

“Getting an opportunity to meet other healthcare workers and it just reaffirmed where I’m at with why I do my job. I want to be one of the positives in our community. I want to be of service to people,” said Neal on Tuesday.

To see what else Neal said about his trip, click on the video player above and watch his full interview with News 3′s Rusty Surette.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.