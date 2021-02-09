Advertisement

Mu Garners USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week Honors

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M track & field’s Athing Mu earned United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Athlete of the Week honors after her record-breaking performance at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, the organization announced Tuesday.

Freshman phenom Mu broke the World U20 400m indoor record with a world-leading time of 50.52. Her time broke 2011 Bowerman winner Jessica Beard’s 10-year old school record of 50.79, it was also a meet record.

She became the fourth-fastest American woman and fourth-fastest collegian of all-time in the 400m.

The Trenton, New Jersey, native, leads the NCAA in the 400m (50.52) and 800m (2:01.07). Globally, she leads in the 400m and 600m (1:25.80), according to World Athletics.

It is the third consecutive week an Aggie has been named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week and the second time this season that Mu has garnered the accolade.

USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

Jan. 26 – Athing Mu

Feb. 2 – Tyra Gittens

Feb. 9 – Athing Mu

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

