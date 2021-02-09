Rhoades returns to Cameron for a second stint as the Yoemen head football coach

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Former Cameron Yoe Head Football Coach Rick Rhoades has returned to his old team. The state champion coach was hired for a second stint with the Yoemen following a unanimous decision during a school board meeting tonight.

Rhoades previously coached the Yoemen from 2009-2015. He led Cameron Yoe to 3 straight state titles from 2012-2014 and 5 total state title appearances. Rhoades had an 82-17 record in his seven seasons at C.H. Yoe High School. He left after the 2015 season to coach at Gregory-Portland High School.

Rhoades said he never imagined this opportunity would come and expected to retire from Gregory-Portland at the end of the school year. But he’s excited to be back reunited with the Yoemen. ”We’re going to go to work and put together the very best program we can, and that’s the approach that I’ve always taken,” said Rhoades. “We were very fortunate when I was here before that we had a lot of success. Are we going to try and get to that level again? Yea, I want to get to that level again. Not only in football, but I hope that we can get all the sports to that level,” Rhoades added.

Tommy Brashear took over from Rhoades and coached the Yoemen from 2016-2020. Brashear had a 41-19 record in 5 seasons.

