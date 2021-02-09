Texas A&M volleyball travels to South Carolina for 2021 spring opener

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- After a three-month break from play, Texas A&M volleyball returns to action against South Carolina at the Carolina Volleyball Center for a pair of midweek matches. The Aggies enter the game with a 4-4 record while the Gamecocks have an 8-3 record.

Wednesday’s match features Eric Frede and Katie George on the call for SEC Network and Thursday’s match will be streamed on SEC Network+, both games are set to begin at 6 p.m. (CT).

Head Coach Bird Kuhn’s Aggies are ready to kick off 2021 with a potent offensive attack spearheaded by senior setter Camille Conner, who has recorded 321 assists this season. Conner is surrounded by a slew of offensive players, including sophomore outside hitters Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon. Lauren Davis currently leads the Aggies with 81 kills, while Morgan Christon has recorded 73. Taylor Voss leads the team with 10 service aces while Conner has seven.

On the defensive side of the court, Mallory Talbert carries the team with 40 blocks while Morgan Davis has 34. Allison Fields and Taylor Voss have recorded 62 and 59 digs, respectively.

Tom Mendoza and his Gamecocks are set to take on the Aggies with Camilla Covas, Mallory Dixon, and Mikayla Robinson leading the way. Covas, a sophomore libero, has 139 digs this season while Dixon has 347 assists at the setter position. Robinson, a senior middle blocker from West Dundee, Illinois, was recently named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Gamecocks to a pair of wins against Alabama on Jan. 29 and 30.

A&M maintains a 12-3 advantage in the all-time series against South Carolina, including a 6-2 lead on the road.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram by following @AggieVolleyball.