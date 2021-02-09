Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 40 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,358 active cases.

Three new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, two hospitalized females in their 60′s and one male in his 60′s. There have been 184 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

14,853 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

25 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,391 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 352 active probable cases and there have been 3,039 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,395. There have been 169,427 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 106 percent.

Currently, there are 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 595 staffed hospital beds with 95 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 66 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 79 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 114 1,677 1,537 26 2,781 751 Brazos 1,358 16,395 14,853 184 13,297 3,070 Burleson 587 2,115 1,500 28 1,153 408 Grimes 660 3,257 2,539 58 1,321 417 Houston 89 1,488 1,364 35 1,433 604 Lee 380 1,806 1,390 36 911 273 Leon 299 1,476 1,142 35 645 244 Madison 211 1,832 1,597 24 434 195 Milam 118 2,114 1,996 33 1,636 651 Montgomery 5,684 41,848 19,790 224 27,483 11,446 Robertson 469 1,940 1,442 29 924 243 San Jacinto 207 874 643 24 1,330 341 Trinity 70 610 520 20 1,127 254 Walker 612 8,076 7,357 107 3,061 950 Waller 261 3,186 2,894 34 2,241 545 Washington 948 3,489 2,462 79 3,275 700

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 31 new cases and 560 active cases on Feb. 6.

Currently, the university has reported 1,549 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021, 7.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 9, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 330,025 active cases and 2,104,894 recoveries. There have been 2,491,227 total cases reported and 21,183,213 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 38,700 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,472,063 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 805,828 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,075,625 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 328,426 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 8 at 2:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

