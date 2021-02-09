Advertisement

Three men arrested after shooting leaves man in critical condition

Tylar Jordan, 18, Darian Nelson, 20 and Jaquerious Duckett, 17, have all been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - A Todd Mission man is still in critical condition after being shot several times during a home invasion, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

Three men have been arrested in connection to the shooting. On Jan. 24, deputies responded to a 911 call after a man said he had been shot multiple times. Deputies and medical personnel arrived on the scene and found the man unresponsive. The victim was flown to a hospital by a medical helicopter and underwent emergency surgery.

Investigators said that Tylar Jordan, 18, Darian Nelson, 20, Jaquerious Duckett, 17 and a Juvenile suspect whose identity has not been released, entered the victim’s home to commit an armed robbery. The victim was shot multiple times and some of his belongings were stolen from the home. After the shooting, the suspects fled the area in a white passenger car.

Jordan, Nelson, and Duckett have all been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first degree felony. The sheriff’s office said they are seeking more charges.

