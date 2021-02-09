Tickets on sale for Texas A&M Baseball ‘Aggie Leadoff’ at Olsen to benefit cancer research

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday is the unofficial start to the 2021 Texas A&M baseball season at Olsen Field. Texas A&M Baseball, in conjunction with the Brazos County A&M Club, are gearing up for the annual Aggie Leadoff Event.

The event is all about raising funds and awareness for the Vs. Cancer Foundation for childhood cancer research. As part of the event, the Texas A&M Baseball team will be shaving off their hair in support of cancer research.

Aggie Leadoff will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Pre-order tickets for the event are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets purchased day-of are based on availability and will cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Children 3 and younger are free. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Aggies are scheduled for an intra-squad scrimmage at 1 p.m. The scrimmage is free and open to the public.

Texas A&M Baseball, in conjunction with the Brazos County A&M Club, are set to host the ninth annual Aggie Leadoff on Saturday, February 13, at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, for the unofficial start of the 2021 campaign.

The 2021 Aggie Leadoff event starts at 10 a.m. In addition to a delicious lunch, ticket-holders will receive tours of Blue Bell Park by the Diamond Darlings, a pregame yell practice with the Aggie Yell Leaders, and a special presentation by Coach Rob Childress and the team as they raise funds and awareness for the Vs. Cancer Foundation.

As part of the Vs. Cancer Foundation, players and coaches will be shaving their heads in support of cancer research. The Vs. Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving kids’ lives by empowering athletes and communities to fund lifesaving childhood cancer efforts. Through the years Texas A&M Baseball has raised more than $120,000 for Vs. Cancer. Donations will be accepted at the event as well as on the Aggies’ Vs. Cancer website.

Free parking will be provided in Lot 100j.

