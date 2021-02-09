Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Audrey Schmidt wins 4-H photography contest

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Audrey Schmidt is a familiar name on First News at Four.

She is an outstanding member of the Washington County 4-H Photography Club and has been featured as our Treat of the Day before for her pictures.

Now an 8th grader at Brenham Junior High, Audrey recently competed at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo Youth Day Photography Contest.

Audrey’s work took home 3 best of show awards, 3 first places, 6 second places, and 6 third places across 14 categories!

