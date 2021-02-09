Advertisement

Walgreens, Uber team up to expand COVID vaccine access

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to bring COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities.

Uber says transportation should not be a barrier to health care.

Together the companies will address that concern, as well as vaccine hesitancy.

“By combining Walgreens deep experience in community care with Uber’s transportation technology and logistics expertise, we will take bold action to address vaccine access and hesitancy among those hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Walgreens President John Standley.

Over the coming months, the two companies will roll out several initiatives as vaccines become more readily available:

  • Free rides to Walgreens stores and off-site vaccine clinics
  • Pre-schedule rides when a vaccine appointment is made
  • New educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother still missing, two children found safe
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
A groundbreaking event is slated for later this month.
New Chick-fil-A in Bryan scheduled to be open this summer
Celeste Perez, 26
Passenger in officer-involved shooting released after bond reduced
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

In this image made from BFM TV video, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is interviewed by David...
World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 2/9
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 2/9