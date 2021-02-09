Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

Brazos County has four locations that will be administering the vaccine
(Walmart)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies have announced they will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Texas starting Feb. 12.

The pharmacies will be vaccinating individuals who are eligible for the vaccine under state and federal guidelines. In Texas, those in Phase 1A and 1B qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment through the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available. You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign up for an appointment.

“The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is another important step in public health’s effort to vaccinate Texans,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services. “It means more vaccines available to more people in more places, and we appreciate the pharmacies’ willingness to help vaccinate our priority populations.”

Brazos County has locations stores that will be administering the vaccine

StoreCityAddress
WalmartBryan2200 BRIARCREST DR
WalmartBryan643 N HARVEY MITCHELL PARKWAY
Sam’s ClubCollege Station1405 EARL RUDDER FWY S
WalmartCollege Station1815 BROTHERS BLVD
WalmartNavasota1712 E WASHINGTON AVE
WalmartRockdale709 W US HIGHWAY 79

When signing up for an appointment, you will be asked to create a profile. This is an important step and a “scheduler” will provide a digital reminder when it is time to receive the second dose, according to Walmart officials.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Texas, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

It is not clear how many doses have been allocated to the local stores, but Walmart states the initial supply will be limited.

For a list of stores in Texas administering the vaccine, click here.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine in the Brazos Valley, click here.

