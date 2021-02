2021 Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball playoff pairings & results

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2021 playoff pairings and scores from high school girls’ basketball teams in the Brazos Valley.

Class 5A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

College Station vs Caney Creek - Thursday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. - Caney Creek H.S.

Rudder vs Lake Creek - Friday, February 12 at 7:00 p.m. - Navasota H.S.

A&M Consolidated vs New Caney - Friday, February 12 at 6:00 p.m. - Waller H.S.

Huntsville vs Texas - Friday, February 12 at 6:00 p.m. - Timpson H.S.

Class 4A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Navasota vs Houston Yates - Thursday, February 11 at 5:30 p.m. - The Pavillion, Houston

Giddings vs Jarrell - Thursday, February 11 - Rockdale H.S.

Class 3A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Franklin vs Rogers - Thursday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m. - Mart H.S.

Lexington vs Teague - Thursday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. - Hearne H.S.

Cameron Yoe vs Fairfield - Thursday, February 11 at 6:00 p.m. - Bryan H.S.

Class 2A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Hearne vs Flatonia - Thursday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m. - Brenham H.S.

Snook vs Sabine Pass - Thursday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. - Tarkington H.S.

Somerville vs Deweyville - Thursday, February 11 at 6:00 p.m. - Tomball H.S.

Normangee vs Evadale - TBA

Leon vs Martins Mill - TBA

Iola vs Hull-Daisetta - Thursday, February 11 - Willis H.S.

Bremond vs Crawford - Thursday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. - Riesel

Lovelady vs Frankston - Friday, February 12 at 6:00 p.m. - Cushing H.S.

Class 1A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

North Zulch vs Nordheim - TBA

Dime Box vs Prairie Lea - TBA

TAPPS

Playoffs begin February 20th

