9 COVID-19 deaths reported, 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 100 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,354 active cases.

Nine new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, BCHD said this is a reconciliation of numbers that have already been reported by DSHS:

o 60′s – 1 hospitalized male

o 70′s – 2 hospitalized males and 1 hospitalized female

o 80′s – 1 hospitalized male

o 90′s – 4 hospitalized females

There have been 193 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

14,948 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

49 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,422 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 328 active probable cases and there have been 3,094 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 16,495. There have been 170,814 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 90 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 113 percent.

Currently, there are 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 616 staffed hospital beds with 92 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 68 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 62 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 81 1,678 1,571 26 2,839 798 Brazos 1,354 16,495 14,948 193 14,298 3,222 Burleson 592 2,130 1,509 29 1,198 413 Grimes 668 3,268 2,542 58 1,383 436 Houston 91 1,492 1,365 36 1,465 651 Lee 380 1,812 1,396 36 942 301 Leon 290 1,481 1,156 35 666 287 Madison 205 1,833 1,604 24 454 217 Milam 152 2,182 2,030 33 1,737 706 Montgomery 5,177 42,261 19,857 225 30,262 12,721 Robertson 448 1,943 1,465 30 948 260 San Jacinto 207 885 654 24 1,373 388 Trinity 79 620 521 20 1,248 269 Walker 520 8,056 7,427 109 3,171 1,033 Waller 185 3,194 2,975 34 2,331 619 Washington 968 3,522 2,475 79 3,321 769

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 28 new cases and 533 active cases on Feb. 7.

Currently, the university has reported 1,623 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 7.7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 10, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 322,999 active cases and 2,125,302 recoveries. There have been 2,504,556 total cases reported and 21,302,743 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 39,001 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,549,120 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 842,870 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 4,472,800 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 319,800 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 9 at 3:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

