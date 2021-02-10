A&M Consolidated continues winning streak with 59-58 win over Rudder

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team picked up its 6th straight win since coming off Covid-19 quarantine with a 59-58 win over Rudder Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

Dre’Kavian Minor and Kaden Lewis each scored 10 points as the Tigers played their 4th game in 5 days.

Tigers will wrap up the regular season on Friday when they’ll host Paetow. Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm.

