A&M political communications expert: Impeachment conviction “not likely”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The historic second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump officially began today. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach the former President last month on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 riots that breached the U.S. Capitol building killing five people.

Now nine Democratic impeachment managers from the House will make their case to hold former President Trump accountable for inciting the mob of supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the presidential electoral count.

Lawyers for Trump argue that the trial is unconstitutional and say the former president was exercising freedom of speech when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.

Texas A&M political communications expert, Kirby Goidel, joined First News at Four to break down the impeachment trial and what we can expect in the coming days.

He says “there is some evidence,” to convict the former President.

Goidel says some of the participants at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots say they felt “like they were doing so under the direction of Donald Trump.” But he explains that won’t be enough to convict the former President. He says the case that Democratic House impeachment managers will make largely hinges on language. Goidel says former President Trump never explicitly called for any sort of violence or insurrection. He explains that the burden will be on the impeachment managers to show that the former President’s speech directly caused the riots at the Capitol building.

But Senate Republicans argue the impeachment trial is unconstitutional. They say the Senate has no authority to hold an impeachment trial for ex-officials under the plain language of the Constitution.

“I think that’s kind of a weak argument,” Goidel says.

Goidel explains that because former President Trump was impeached by the House during his final days in office, the Senate is constitutionally required to conduct a trial, even if Trump is no longer in office. But he says trying a president who is no longer in office raises questions.

“The purpose of impeachment is to remove a president from office,” Goidel explains.

He says House Democrats believe former President Trump must be held accountable for his actions on Jan. 6. House managers have not specified exactly what disciplinary actions would be taken against the former president if he were to be convicted. But Goidel explains that if the Senate had decided not to hold a trial, it could have created a loophole for lame-duck presidents to disregard the law after election day until they leave the White House. The Senate voted 56 to 44 to continue the trial today.

But a two-thirds majority, 67 votes, is necessary to convict former President Trump and that seems highly unlikely. Democratic House impeachment managers hope the trial will convince at least 12 more Senate Republicans to side with the 50 Senate Democrats and 5 Senate Republicans who voted to continue the trial. Goidel says that’s a long shot.

“It’s possible but not likely,” Goidel explains.

He says it will depend on whether or not the Democratic House impeachment managers can provide new evidence to persuade some of those Republicans to change their minds. But he says that unlike a typical criminal jury trial, the Senators are already aware of most of the facts surrounding the case and have their minds made up regardless of what evidence or arguments are made against former President Trump. Goidel explains that the Republican party is loyal to Trump. He suggests that because all votes are made public, it may be pressuring Republican Senators to vote against conviction, even if they believe he should be convicted, in order to keep good standing within the party.

Goidel says that’s part of the reason the trial is expected to be quick, with a vote to acquit former President Trump coming as early as Monday.

“It looks like the vote’s already set,” Goidel explains, “it’s hard to imagine many Republicans are going to have their minds changed.”

But he says that’s not the only reason for an expedient process. Goidel says Democrats in Congress also have motivations to fast-track the trial.

“This comes at the beginning of the Joe Biden administration,” Goidel explains, “and what we know is that whatever Presidents can get done, they tend to get it done very quickly.”

He says the impeachment trial could interfere with passing other major pieces of legislation like immigration reform of the proposed COVID-19 economic relief bill.

Even if former President Trump is not convicted in the impeachment trial, there are other avenues for disciplinary actions against him. But Goidel says those actions would most likely entail non-serious charges with minimal repercussions.

“So if there’s gonna be any accountability directly for Trump,” Goidel explains, “it’s gonna come through this trial.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.