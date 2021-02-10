Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot

WIXON VALLEY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County car dealership is still cleaning up after burglars broke into his business last week stealing items including two vehicles.

Knight Motor Company, located on Highway 21 near Wixon Valley, hopes whoever broke into their business last week will be caught soon. Late Thursday night or early Friday morning burglars kicked in the front door and helped themselves inside and on the vehicle lot.

”They stole my safe it had some cash in it and among other things. They also stole a Chevy Equinox that I believe that they took the safe away with,” said Owner Bill Knight.

The thieves also stole a green Ford Explorer. It was found not far from the dealership and is now back at the business. The maroon Chevrolet Equinox stolen from the dealership still hasn’t been found.

Knight has been in business for 40 years and at the location on Highway 21 four years.

“It’s pretty devastating. It’s just you know a pretty good financial loss as well as a lot of extra paperwork I’m going to have to go through in order to, you know, get everything back to normal,” he said.

“There was some stuff in there, in that safe that’s needed in order to conduct normal business, daily business,” Knight explained.

Unfortunately Knight’s surveillance cameras didn’t catch the crime.

”I have a few pictures of it here...That’s the vehicle we’re looking for,” Knight said as he showed photos of a Maroon 2007 Chevrolet Equinox. He said it had his plastic logo in the license plate area.

Knight said it’s a big blow for what’s already been challenging times for small businesses during the pandemic.

“Any help would be appreciated,” he said.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary and thefts. At this time suspects have not been identified. If you have information on the case they can be reached at (979) 361-4900.

