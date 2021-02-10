Brazos Valley nonprofit is ready to help shelter those in need from the cold

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is gearing up for a major cold front with freezing temperatures that could last days. Officials with Twin City Mission say they want to get the word out that those in need don’t have to suffer in the cold.

“Don’t be the tough guy. Don’t feel like you have to sit out there and weather the elements,” said Ron Crozier, the Director of Community Relations for Twin City Mission.

Crozier says the Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope in Bryan has room.

“We’ve got plenty of room at our Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope, our homeless shelter,” said Crozier. “Come in for the night, check out tomorrow if you want, or come in tomorrow and check out the next day, but at least get out the cold. Get some relief from the elements.”

Crozier says he encourages the community to get involved in making sure no one is left out in the cold. He says everyone can play a part.

“We’re looking at two different situations: those who need the help and those who can help,” said Crozier. “One of the neat things we suggest people do when we get this much advance warning is to throw an extra blanket in your vehicle. That way if you happen to be driving and see somebody that you know or suspect is going to be out in the cold, you can offer that blanket to them.”

The Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope is located at 410 S Randolph Ave. in Bryan.

For more information on service, call (979) 822-1492 or click here.

