Brazos Valley Pavilion for Women now open in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new facility dedicated to women and children’s health is now open in College Station.

The Brazos Valley Pavilion is located at St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital at 1604 Rock Prairie Road.

The facility is an expansion of women’s services in a renovated location. Services will no longer be offered at St. Joseph Health Hospital in Bryan.

Patients needing labor & delivery, post-partum or in-pediatric care will need to visit the College Station location. There is a plan for patients who arrive at the Bryan hospital to safely transport them to the facility in College Station.

Brazos Valley Pavilion offers the following services:

OB Hospitalist Program (24/7 OB/GYN physicians in hospital) 24/7 dedicated Anesthesia providers on site • Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Partnership with Texas Children’s Hospital All-Private NICU Rooms • Robotic Gynecology Services Ronald McDonald House Charities Family Rooms

Brazos Valley Pavilion officially opened its doors Monday, Feb. 8. The first baby born at the hospital was Erick Tadeo Villacana Magana. Hospital staff say he weighed 8 lbs. and 3 oz. His proud parents are Gricelda and Jose

For more information about the new facility, please visit St-Joseph.org/WomensHealth.

