Bryan City Council approves measure to split cost of Brazos County vaccination hub

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday the Bryan City Council approved a measure to approve a tri-party agreement that would split the cost associated with the Brazos County vaccination hub at the Brazos Center. The $300,000 will be split three ways between Bryan, College Station, and Brazos County.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson says the city is focused on doing everything it can to help get the vaccine to those who want it. He says the collaboration is crucial if we’re going to get everyone vaccinated.

“We couldn’t get this done if we didn’t have collaboration,” said Nelson. “It’s not on any one of us. This virus isn’t racist. This virus isn’t sexist. This virus isn’t ageist. It doesn’t care who you are. It doesn’t care what city you live in.”

Mayor Nelson says the collaboration didn’t happen overnight.

“Every area of this, we’ve been doing it as a community,” said Nelson. “I thank both cities and the county for working together.”

Nelson says there is light at the end of the tunnel. He says from his viewpoint, everything is running smoothly as long as the vaccines continue to make it to Brazos County, the cities and the county will get them into the arms of those who want and need it.

“We’ve built a hub where we’re not going to be the bottleneck. Whatever vaccine we get delivered, we’re going to be able to get those in arms very efficiently,” said Nelson. “We want everyone in this community who wants a vaccine to have the ability to get it.”

