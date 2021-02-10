Bryan falls to No. 9 Ellison 56-44

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team lost to No. 9 Killeen Ellison 56-44 Tuesday night at Viking Gym for Senior Night.

All 5 seniors started for the Vikings. After getting out to a quick lead, Bryan came back and got within 3 with less than a minute to go in the first half. But the Eagles scored 4 points in the final 20 seconds of the half to go up 23-16 at the break. The Vikings kept fighting in the second half, but the Eagles answered every run and went on to win by 12.

Rodney Johnson led the Vikings with 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. Dylan Glover added 10 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. The Vikings fall to 18-5, 9-4 in district. Ellison moves to 25-1, 12-1. This was the Vikings’ only home loss of the season.

Bryan will travel to Shoemaker on Friday to wrap up District 12-6A play.

