Advertisement

Bryan Midtown Park Lake one step closer to completion

Bryan City Council approves a 1.8 million dollar agreement with a solid waste company to dispose of contaminated materials from the lake.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan City Council met Tuesday to approve the 1.8 million dollar purchase order with the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management. The million-dollar project gets the city one step closer to completing the Midtown Park project by removing and disposing of contaminated materials and waste.

Paul Kasper, Engineer for the city of Bryan, says the new agreement was necessary to save the city money in the long term.

“Instead of having a contractor markup and the contractors having to pay their rates, we’re getting the city’s rate for disposal at the landfill with their tipping fees,” said Kasper. “So we’re getting a better price by us doing it directly with the city of Bryan.”

Kasper says the park’s lake area’s grading is expected to be completed sometime this summer, best case scenario or by the end of 2021 worst-case scenario. He says that the lake’s grading and exuviation phase is approximately 50 percent complete, but more work has to be done.

“There are still other lake contracts that we will have to renovate the lake fully to bring it back to its final stage,” said Kasper. “This is the big one where we deepen the lake, widen the lake, take out the contaminated material and transport the contaminated material to the landfill.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother still missing, two children found safe
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Walmart, Sam’s Club to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Texas
Jaquerious Duckett, 17, Darian Nelson, 20 and Tylar Jordan, 18 have all been charged with two...
Three men arrested after shooting leaves man in critical condition

Latest News

Previewing the Lunar New Year with Nam Cafe
Local restaurant celebrates the Lunar New Year
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson addressing vaccine distribution in Bryan
Bryan City Council approves measure to split cost of Brazos County vaccination hub
Twin City Mission Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope in Bryan
Brazos Valley nonprofit is ready to help shelter those in need from the cold
Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations in Brazos County could be administering vaccines as early as...
Walmart and Sam’s Club announce they will begin to administer vaccines in Texas Friday
Young says even mitigation techniques like masking and keeping six feet of distance from...
Texas State Board of Education pushing to add teachers to 1B vaccination group