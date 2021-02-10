Bryan Midtown Park Lake one step closer to completion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan City Council met Tuesday to approve the 1.8 million dollar purchase order with the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management. The million-dollar project gets the city one step closer to completing the Midtown Park project by removing and disposing of contaminated materials and waste.

Paul Kasper, Engineer for the city of Bryan, says the new agreement was necessary to save the city money in the long term.

“Instead of having a contractor markup and the contractors having to pay their rates, we’re getting the city’s rate for disposal at the landfill with their tipping fees,” said Kasper. “So we’re getting a better price by us doing it directly with the city of Bryan.”

Kasper says the park’s lake area’s grading is expected to be completed sometime this summer, best case scenario or by the end of 2021 worst-case scenario. He says that the lake’s grading and exuviation phase is approximately 50 percent complete, but more work has to be done.

“There are still other lake contracts that we will have to renovate the lake fully to bring it back to its final stage,” said Kasper. “This is the big one where we deepen the lake, widen the lake, take out the contaminated material and transport the contaminated material to the landfill.”

