Next few days are cold and damp ahead of a bigger weekend chill potential

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front slowly moving through the state Tuesday allowed a wintry feel to filter back into the majority of the Brazos Valley. As a couple of additional cold fronts look to sweep into the area over the next few days, temperatures are expected to sit on the cold-to-even colder side through Valentine’s Day weekend.

WEDNESDAY

With the cloud cover on hand through the overnight hours Tuesday, a north wind pumping in cooler air will have morning lows headed for the low-to-mid 40s. Though light, drizzly and misty in nature, scattered showers then become a possibility through the early morning hours of Wednesday, with additional rounds of damp weather possible through the afternoon as daytime highs attempt to reach the 50 degree mark in Bryan-College Station.

THURSDAY

As our next weather maker approaches the Brazos Valley, the rain chance increases into Thursday. Widespread rain and the potential for a few thunderstorms will be possible through the day with rainfall totals up to 1″ not off the table by the time all is said and done. As our next cold front seeps into the Brazos Valley, Thursday overall will be a cold and damp day with thermometers only climbing into the mid 40s by the afternoon and windchills situated in the 30s at times.

Scattered showers will be a possibility Wednesday and even more so Thursday, with rainfall totals up to 1" not ruled out. (KBTX)

FRIDAY & VALENTINE’S DAY WEEKEND

Thursday’s reinforcing cold front keeps temperatures in the upper 40′s Friday afternoon after starting the day in the 30s. The cloud cover looks to stick around making it a chilly day, but most look to stay dry to wrap up the workweek. A breezy north wind will carry over into Valentine’s Day weekend when a third and potentially potent cold front heads for the Brazos Valley.

It looks like temperatures will only get colder from here as a couple of additional cold fronts sweep in over the next few days. (KBTX)

While the finer details will likely need to be adjusted over the next few days, the upcoming weekend/beginning of next week is looking to sit significantly colder. As this third cold front approaches the area Saturday, a bit of drizzle will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours with a shot at freezing drizzle in our northern counties. This weekend front looks to a pack a bigger punch when it comes to temperatures with a bit of Arctic air support behind it.

Overnight lows will have the potential to fall into the 10s and 20s to start off next week with afternoon highs struggling to reach the freezing mark. With a breezy wind on hand, feels-like temperatures could fall into the teens and single digits as early as Sunday. If moisture can sync up with these cold temperatures, the chance for a wintry mix is not out of the question come Monday.

With below freezing temperatures possible early next week, a bit of wintry weather is not out of the question if the moisture can sync up Monday. (KBTX)

These numbers aren’t set in stone, so we’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast and hash out the finer details as additional data filters in. Keep checking back in for updates here at KBTX.com and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather App!

