Cold, damp through Thursday evening

By Max Crawford
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The headline says it all... At least up until tomorrow night! A foggy/misty/drizzly Wednesday morning could give way to some slightly heavier rain before the day is done, but prep for the damp and cold to stick with us for a while. Temperatures begin in the 40s for most, and it looks more and more like we will hover around that mark (or even get a touch colder) from now through Thursday evening. We expect temperatures to stay above freezing through early Saturday, but northbound travelers may run into some slick spots as far south as Central Texas. Hoping to tally up to an inch from this off/on rain in the next couple days, with the bulk of that falling Thursday.

Friday is chilled and cloudy, but dry. There is still some uncertainty as we get into the Valentine’s Day Weekend -- but the overarching theme is colder...significantly colder. Light drizzle will need to be monitored Saturday, mainly by afternoon and evening north of OSR, as temperatures fall into the 30s through the day. As it stands, morning lows in the 10s and 20s are in the works Sunday through Wednesday with afternoon highs only climbing to or saying below 32° Sunday and Monday. Factor in the wind and we could be dealing with wind chills as low as the single digits and teens starting Sunday. Another weather maker arrives from the west Monday. Not set in stone, but that could create an opportunity for wintry weather (sleet, freezing rain, snow) through the day Monday. Still plenty to fine-tune and monitor...

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for showers. High: 43. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with scattered rain at times. Low: 36. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain expected. High: 40. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a few showers possible before midnight. Low: 37. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

