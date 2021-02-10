Cold. Wet. Blustery.

Flat out, honesty here: Thursday will not be enjoyable to step out to. First and foremost: temperatures are expected to remain at least a few degrees above freezing. While a few sleet pellets cannot be ruled out at times, tomorrow is expected to bring a cold, cold liquid falling across the Brazos Valley. Should a few of those pellets manage to fall, they will melt on contact. Rain starts with a scattered chance in the morning, turning into more of a widespread, event by midday through the afternoon. 1/2″ to 1″ of rain is possible over the next 24 hours. Temperatures will hold steady between the mid-30s and low 40s, but a blustery wind will make it feel more like the mid-20s to low 30s through the day. A few light showers cannot be ruled out through Friday morning, but this rain chance should widely be done and east of the area by Thursday evening.

Now is the time to start making preparations for what looks like a multi-day, hard freeze starting Saturday evening. Temperatures are slated for the mid-30s Saturday. As another system moves past, drizzle and showers are possible (30%) with a small potential for a light freezing drizzle by evening. The next weather maker swings to Texas and brings a winter storm by Monday. For the Brazos Valley, freezing rain / sleet / and snow are all possible as we start the week. Temperatures look to start in the 20s but fall to the teens President’s Day. Factor in a high wind and wind chill values may fall between a frigid 0° to negative values Monday through Tuesday morning. Speaking of Tuesday, all signs point to single-digit lows to start the day. Still a lot to work out here -- but this looks like a cold the Brazos Valley has not seen in a very long time.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with scattered rain at times. Low: 36. Wind chills: mid-20s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain expected. High: 39. Wind chills: 25 - 30. Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a few showers possible before midnight. Low: 34. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 20% chance for a few morning showers. Wind chills: 28 - 34. High: 40. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.