College Station’s Fowler will continue baseball career at ETBU

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School head baseball coach Chris Litton announced Wednesday afternoon that Braden Fowler was signing with East Texas Baptist University in Marshall to continue his baseball career.

Braden will be a two-year letter winner for the Cougars as a pitcher and utility player upon graduation.

Fowler says he chose the Tigers over McMurray and Southwestern University.

Braden says he is undecided on his major right now.

