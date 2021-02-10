COVID in Context: Texas, among all states, allocated third-lowest amount of vaccine per 100,000 residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks how many doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to each state.

The data is updated daily. The following data shows the doses delivered per 100,000 people on Feb. 9.

Per data from the CDC, Feb. 9 (KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.