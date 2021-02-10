Damp, chilly next couple days ahead of deeper, significant cold by next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter came charging back early this week, and model data for NEXT week seems to be saying to Texas, “Y’all ain’t seen nothin’ yet.”

While we still have a LOT to iron out, we’re getting a slightly more consistent picture of the stages of cold (and wet) that we will see from now through about the middle of next week.

Now through Thursday evening

This will be our best shot at collecting some beneficial, measurable rainfall. A drizzly and cold Wednesday morning will likely turn to a cold, showery afternoon where some modest totals of up to a quarter inch will be a possibility. A disturbance moves overhead Thursday, giving us more widespread rain and a couple downpours that could move our totals up to a generous inch or so before we temporarily shut off the faucet Thursday night.

Fun little run of the PinPoint Forecast this morning. Barely moves the needle AT ALL as far as temperature goes through early Friday.



Expect us to hover around 40 (maybe a little colder) until a very brief warm-up potential Fri-Sat AM.

Friday and Saturday

At the moment, this looks to be the most “uneventful” portion of the forecast. A very modest, very quick warm up to about 50 degrees will be possible by Friday afternoon, then eyes turn to our next push of Arctic air Saturday. Rain will be possible with this system as well, but as of Wednesday morning, we expect this precip to remain a cold rain, then the colder air spills through the area, likely knocking us down into the 20s by Valentines Day morning. This will likely be our first bout with “Well below freezing” cold, that, at worst case, may last until late Tuesday.

Numbers are still a bit inconsistent, but a long duration freeze event still looks likely as early as Sunday morning. (KBTX)

Saturday night into Next Week

Right now, there’s consistent enough model data to suggest we barely crawl above freezing for a bit Sunday. Another dose of Arctic air is expected to arrive Monday, and this one could be some of the coldest air the Brazos Valley has seen in a long time. HIGH temperatures in the 20s look likely, with another night or two dipping down into the teens through early Wednesday. This will likely be the peak of this Arctic event.

Latest numbers (for high temperatures) are above. We want to stress that this forecast still needs work . We will continue to fine tune the numbers as we come closer to this Arctic air’s arrival, but the bottom line is significant cold is expected from now through at least the middle of next week. There will also be a window for either sleet or even snow as this system pushes through Monday, which means some impacts to travel would be likely, considering the temperatures will likely be well below freezing.

