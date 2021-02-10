Driver escapes injury after semi catches fire in Grimes County

Navasota, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in Grimes County responded to a semi-truck fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway 6 south of Navasota.

It happened during the noon hour at the Fuel Maxx store at FM 2.

Navasota’s Fire Chief Jason Katkoski tells KBTX the driver, who is from the Dallas-area, managed to exit the vehicle before it was engulfed.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

