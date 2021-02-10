Driver escapes injury after semi catches fire in Grimes County
It happened during the noon hour at the Fuel Maxx store at FM 2.
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Navasota, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in Grimes County responded to a semi-truck fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway 6 south of Navasota.
TRUCK FIRE: This happened today at a gas station on Highway 6 near FM 2 (south of Navasota) in Grimes County.
The driver is from the Dallas-area. He managed to exit the truck safely before the fire consumed it.
Navasota’s Fire Chief Jason Katkoski tells KBTX the driver, who is from the Dallas-area, managed to exit the vehicle before it was engulfed.
No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.
