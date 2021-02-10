Father charged with injuring baby after 4-week-old sent to ICU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 21-year-old man is accused of severely hurting his baby while left alone with the child.

According to authorities, police were called to a local emergency room Monday when medical staff saw the injured baby. The child reportedly had a fractured skull, two severe brain bleeds, and multiple broken bones across their body.

Police say the father, Kendriq Burnett, first told police he had dropped the child after tripping. Ultimately, he admitted to having anger issues and blacking out for several hours during the day. He also told police he has a medical condition that contributes to those problems.

The injured baby was taken to McLane Children’s Hospital and put in the intensive care unit.

Burnett is charged with injury to a child.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.