Update: Highway 6 is back open in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 6:30 p.m. update: Highway 6 and Harvey Road are now back open.

====

Previous story:

Part of Hwy 6 and Harvey are shut down after a vehicle hit the overpass, according to College Station police.

Hwy 6 southbound at University and westbound Harvey are closed.

According to police, a tree removal truck clipped the bottom on the Hwy 6 overpass while traveling on Harvey. TxDOT is currently on scene looking at the overpass to make sure it is still safe to drive on and under.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Road Closure: Highway 6 southbound at University and westbound Harvey is shut down. A vehicle has hit the overpass. Please be patient as we work this incident. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 10, 2021

