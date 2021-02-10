Advertisement

Update: Highway 6 is back open in College Station

Southbound Highway 6 was closed this afternoon after a vehicle struck the overpass on Harvey Road.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 6:30 p.m. update: Highway 6 and Harvey Road are now back open.

Previous story:

Part of Hwy 6 and Harvey are shut down after a vehicle hit the overpass, according to College Station police.

Hwy 6 southbound at University and westbound Harvey are closed.

According to police, a tree removal truck clipped the bottom on the Hwy 6 overpass while traveling on Harvey. TxDOT is currently on scene looking at the overpass to make sure it is still safe to drive on and under.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

