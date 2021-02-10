Advertisement

Local Girl Scout builds Lending Library for BISD elementary school

The library sits outside of Crockett Elementary School
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A former Crockett Rocket is giving back to Crockett Elementary School by donating a Lending Library.

Girl Scout and Bryan High Freshman, Maggie McCollum spent her summer building the library out of compression tanks, old umbrella stands, and fertilizer containers.

McCollum received her Girl Scout Silver Award for the service project but says it represents much more than that.

“Reading has always been important for me and I know that a lot of students at Crockett have economic troubles. I wanted to create a way for them to get books for free without having to go super far from where they already are,” said McCollum.

The idea of the Lending Library is that kids come, pick out books, donate another or return it for someone else to read when they’re done.

“I hope that the library helps improve literacy in all of the students at Crockett and it gives them something to look forward to over the summer,” said McCollum.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karlwen Kelley-Williams, 19
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother found safe
Walmart, Sam’s Club to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Kendriq Burnett, 21
Father charged with injuring baby after 4-week-old sent to ICU

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Promises Behavioral Health College Station
Promises Behavioral Health to open in College Station in March
Kyungho Kim prepares a coagulation experiment in his lab.
Texas A&M researchers find evidence common water treatment method can eliminate COVID-19