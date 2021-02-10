Local Girl Scout builds Lending Library for BISD elementary school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A former Crockett Rocket is giving back to Crockett Elementary School by donating a Lending Library.

Girl Scout and Bryan High Freshman, Maggie McCollum spent her summer building the library out of compression tanks, old umbrella stands, and fertilizer containers.

McCollum received her Girl Scout Silver Award for the service project but says it represents much more than that.

“Reading has always been important for me and I know that a lot of students at Crockett have economic troubles. I wanted to create a way for them to get books for free without having to go super far from where they already are,” said McCollum.

The idea of the Lending Library is that kids come, pick out books, donate another or return it for someone else to read when they’re done.

“I hope that the library helps improve literacy in all of the students at Crockett and it gives them something to look forward to over the summer,” said McCollum.

