Local restaurant celebrates the Lunar New Year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many countries across Asia will be celebrating the Lunar New Year this Friday, Feb. 12. These holidays are known as China’s Chunjie, Vietnam’s Tet, Korea’s Solnal, and Tibet’s Losar.

Lunar New Year celebrations begin on the first new moon of the lunar calendar and end on the first full moon of the lunar calendar, which is 15 days later, according to Britannica.

“The lunar calendar is based on the cycles of the moon, so the dates of the holiday vary slightly from year to year, beginning sometime between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20 according to Western calendars,” according to Britannica.

Traditional celebrations include honoring ancestors, receiving red envelopes with money, fireworks, eating traditional food, and more.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend by ordering delicious Dim Sum for good luck! Each order will come with a lucky... Posted by Nam Cafe on Monday, February 8, 2021

In the Brazos Valley, Nam Cafe in College Station will be celebrating the holiday. The restaurant has decorated with red lanterns and money trees. It will also be serving Dim Sum and other celebratory dishes.

Nam Cafe is located at 110 Nagel Street and 910 William D. Fitch Pkwy in College Station.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.