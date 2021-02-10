Multiple fire departments called to Burleson County fire near oil well

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Three fire departments responded to a fire near an oil well Wednesday morning in Burleson County.

It started around 11:30 a.m., on Highland Road near the intersection of FM 333 and FM 334.

Fire officials say when they arrived on the scene they determined that the well was not involved in the blaze. The fire was contained to a heater treater near the well.

The Caldwell Fire Department, Deanville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Cade Lake Volunteer Fire Department all responded to assist.

Officials say the fire was contained and extinguished around 1:00 p.m.

