Normangee wraps up district title with win over Mumford

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee boys basketball team beat Mumford 62-57 Tuesday night in a district 26-2A game at Panther Gym. With the win the Panthers wrapped up the district championship. Normangee is 13-5 on the season and 8-0 in district play. Mumford falls to 19-6 overall and 6-2 in district play. Izaiah Joned led the Panthers in scoring with 20 points.

Normangee will wrap up the regular season February 12 at home against Somerville. Mumford will return to action February 12 to face Burton at home. The Mustangs will play at Snook on February 13 to make up a game from last week.

