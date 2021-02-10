St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Despite receiving fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week than expected, St. Joseph Health is still working to schedule second-dose appointments.

St. Joseph Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kia Parsi says second dose appointments for Monday and Tuesday had to be rescheduled. But, on Tuesday evening St. Joseph Health did receive 1,000 second doses and started catching up on those appointments on Wednesday.

“There are some challenges with scheduling a second dose,” said Parsi. “Initially, when we started giving our first dose over a month ago we scheduled people to come back in 28 days with the expectation we would have our second dose. We will get our second doses but we may not get them within that 28-day window.”

Parsi says although they would like to make sure second doses go out within 28 days of the first dose, it’s still effective after.

“The CDC has said from 24 days all the way up to 42 days, so six weeks, after your first dose you can get your second dose. Studies show within that 42-day window you’ll do very well and have the immunity we’re all hoping for and expecting,” said Parsi.

Parsi says although many have experienced side effects after receiving their second dose, it shows the vaccine is working.

“The side effects that people are getting with the second dose are limiting. They usually last 24 hours or less with the variability but mass majority of individuals are still able to work after their second dose,” said Parsi “They are revving up our immune system to be able to respond if we’re ever exposed to the virus, so having more reaction to the second dose is showing that the vaccines are working.”

