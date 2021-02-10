Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Receives First ITA Team Ranking of the Season at No. 24

TEMPE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s tennis received its first ranking of the 2021 dual match season on Wednesday placing at No. 24 in the Oracle ITA Women’s Team Rankings, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced.

The Maroon & White join five other Southeastern Conference programs in the latest installment of the rankings, with Georgia (No. 5), Vanderbilt (No. 15), South Carolina (No. 18), Tennessee (No. 21) and Florida (No. 22) ranked alongside the Aggies. North Carolina took the top spot following a 4-3 win in the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship over A&M’s in-state rival Texas Longhorns, who come in at No. 2.

A&M boasts a 6-2 record through the first eight matches of the season, headlined by strong wins against SMU, Abilene Christian and TCU. Senior Tatiana Makarova paces the team in singles victories with an 11-5 record to kick off the 2021 campaign, while Katya Townsend holds a 10-5 mark. Dorthea Faa-Hviding stands as the Aggies only remaining undefeated singles player in the dual season, boasting a 5-0 record. Makarova and Jessica Anzo are the two winningest doubles players on the roster, owning 14 and 13 wins, respectively.

The Aggies return to action against the Utah Utes this Friday, Feb. 12 in a 3 p.m. first serve from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center before taking on the McNeese Cowgirls in a neutral-site match hosted at the Chancellors Family Center in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 11:45 a.m.