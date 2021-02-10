Texas State Board of Education pushing to add teachers to 1B vaccination group

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The State Board of Education (SBOE) is making a push to add teachers to the 1B vaccine eligibility category.

The board wrote a letter to the Texas COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel asking them to add public school teachers and staff and “to be granted access under the current distribution phase.” They said they believe it would be neglectful not to highlight the challenges schools face as they continue to offer more and more in-person instruction.

The letter was written by SBOE Chair Dr. Kevin Ellis and signed by 13 board members. One of those signees is SBOE District 8 Member Dr. Audrey Young, who represents Brazos County. She says it’s vital to get the classroom environment back to a sense of normalcy as quickly as possible so student learning doesn’t continue to suffer.

”Everyone who has a hand in educating our children every day, or getting them to school, or feeding them at school, should have that opportunity to be safe,” Young said. “Anything that we can do to continue to ensure that the children are in a safer and healthier environment than they were previously.”

Young, who has been working in public education for 27 years, says even mitigation techniques like masking and keeping six feet of distance from students makes it more difficult to engage with them, taking away the personalization in the classroom.

“I don’t think anybody recognized how much we depend on the ability to look at someone’s face,” Young said. “Especially at the elementary level when you’re teaching reading skills, it’s hugely important teachers are able to articulate and students can see the function of the lips and the mouth.”

The board’s letter also said the pandemic has placed a tremendous amount of stress on school districts’ ability to staff classrooms, as they “have been exacerbated by quarantines necessitated by COVID-19 exposures and a shortage of available full-time teachers and substitutes.”

Young says allowing teachers to get vaccinate would also help parents feel more confident they’re sending their students to a safe environment to learn every day.

“Teachers, staff, and faculty matter,” Young said. “There’s no bigger entity in the state of Texas than those that serve our children every day. Because of that, they should be a priority.”

KBTX has reached out to members on the state’s Vaccine Allocation Panel to find out if they are considering the SBOE’s request, but we have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.