Treat of the Day: BV Marine Corps League Scholarships
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Marine Corps League is stepping up to help students at two local universities pay for their education.
This week, the League awarded $500 scholarships to four Marines studying at Texas A&M.
They also gave another two $500 scholarships to two Marines studying at Blinn College.
The organization says they look forward to helping out fellow Marines, other veterans, and members of their local community whenever they can.
