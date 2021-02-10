Advertisement

Treat of the Day: BV Marine Corps League Scholarships

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Marine Corps League is stepping up to help students at two local universities pay for their education.

This week, the League awarded $500 scholarships to four Marines studying at Texas A&M.

Four Marines studying at Texas A&M College recently received $500 scholarships from the Brazos...
Four Marines studying at Texas A&M College recently received $500 scholarships from the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League.(KBTX)

They also gave another two $500 scholarships to two Marines studying at Blinn College.

Two Marines studying at Blinn College recently received $500 scholarships from the Brazos...
Two Marines studying at Blinn College recently received $500 scholarships from the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League.(KBTX)

The organization says they look forward to helping out fellow Marines, other veterans, and members of their local community whenever they can.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karlwen Kelley-Williams, 19
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother found safe
Walmart, Sam’s Club to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Kendriq Burnett, 21
Father charged with injuring baby after 4-week-old sent to ICU

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Promises Behavioral Health College Station
Promises Behavioral Health to open in College Station in March
Kyungho Kim prepares a coagulation experiment in his lab.
Texas A&M researchers find evidence common water treatment method can eliminate COVID-19