Vehicle experts suggest preparing your car before extreme cold weather hits Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the coldest air of the year arrives in the Brazos Valley soon, car experts say it’s a good idea to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter weather.

Pilger’s Tire and Auto Center in College Station say they’re already getting calls from customers asking for a tune-up for the cold weather.

Some of the things you’ll want to check before the cold weather arrives includes making sure your battery is in good shape, checking tire pressure, which can get lower in cold weather, and making sure anti-freeze and wiper fluids are at proper working levels.

“There’s a couple things I would think about having looked at before the cold weather really hit in. One is the age and condition of your battery. I mean if it’s four years old you may want to think about having that replaced. Next I’d think about your coolant, at least have the level checked,” said Adam Boehm, Pilger’s Tire and Auto Center Service Advisor.

He also said you shouldn’t be too alarmed if a low tire pressure warning comes on in cold weather, but do check tire inflation before cold weather arrives or if a sensor goes off.

