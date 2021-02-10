Advertisement

Vehicle experts suggest preparing your car before extreme cold weather hits Brazos Valley

Temperatures in the teens to single digits could be in the forecast soon.
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the coldest air of the year arrives in the Brazos Valley soon, car experts say it’s a good idea to make sure your vehicle is ready for winter weather.

Pilger’s Tire and Auto Center in College Station say they’re already getting calls from customers asking for a tune-up for the cold weather.

Some of the things you’ll want to check before the cold weather arrives includes making sure your battery is in good shape, checking tire pressure, which can get lower in cold weather, and making sure anti-freeze and wiper fluids are at proper working levels.

“There’s a couple things I would think about having looked at before the cold weather really hit in. One is the age and condition of your battery. I mean if it’s four years old you may want to think about having that replaced. Next I’d think about your coolant, at least have the level checked,” said Adam Boehm, Pilger’s Tire and Auto Center Service Advisor.

He also said you shouldn’t be too alarmed if a low tire pressure warning comes on in cold weather, but do check tire inflation before cold weather arrives or if a sensor goes off.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karlwen Kelley-Williams, 19
Harvey Mitchell Pkwy open after high-speed chase ends in rollover crash
The suspect is identified as Sherri Lewing, a 45-year-old white female from Panola County in...
Madison County teen kidnapped by her mother found safe
Walmart, Sam’s Club to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Texas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Kendriq Burnett, 21
Father charged with injuring baby after 4-week-old sent to ICU

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Promises Behavioral Health to open in College Station in March
Promises Behavioral Health to open in College Station in March
Regular checkups important to detect hidden medical threats
Regular checkups important to detect hidden medical threats