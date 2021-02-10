Walmart and Sam’s Club announce they will begin to administer vaccines in Texas Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Tuesday they will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Texas beginning Friday.

All three Walmart locations and the Sam’s Club in Brazos County are participating in this effort. For a complete list of locations in Texas that will offer the vaccine, click here. The retailer said doses will be available through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, placing an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.

You can sign up for an appointment or check vaccine availability by visiting www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine or www.samsclub.com/covid. Appointments will be available seven days a week, and you do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to get an appointment.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Texas, which is determined by the Texas State Department of Health and Human Services.

Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Chief Jim Stewart says he isn’t concerned about more local vaccine providers affecting how many doses are allocated for the hub at the Brazos Center.

“My goal is to get it out into everybody’s arm, and if these retailers can help do that, more power to them,” Stewart said. “The state has said that they want to get more vaccines out. The hubs are still their priority.”

Stewart says he sees this development as a collaborative effort, not a competition.

“We don’t want to get in and tell them how to do it,” Stewart said. “We just want to have a common message that we’re pushing out so that Kroger’s not pushing out a message, Walmart’s not pushing out one, and we’re pushing out one. We ought to all push out the same message with various different locations for people to receive the vaccine, so I see this as a positive, absolutely.”

Stewart points out Walmart and Sam’s Club could end up executing some parts of the process better, such as appointment registration and signups. If that’s the case, he says these new vaccine providers could help take some of the pressure off the Brazos Center hub.

“Our team at the hub is executing nearly as flawlessly as they can do, so I’m looking at some of these bigger picture issues,” Stewart said. “The vaccine allotment is going to increase, and it’s going to increase significantly. How are we going to push that out?”

Stewart says they have a strategic planning group that will meet and make a proposal on Thursday with some of the ideas they’ve come up with.

“Our mission is to get a vaccine in everybody’s arm who wants a vaccine, and we’re not done until we’ve accomplished that,” Stewart said. “That pent-up demand that’s there, people want the vaccine yesterday, we can’t really deal with that. But as we get the allocations in, we’re pushing it out.”

Vaccines are also being sent to the following providers, but supplies are very limited. You should not assume vaccines are available at this time.

