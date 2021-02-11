A&M expert: Impeachment trial means “more than the immediate moment”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Democratic House impeachment managers continued to argue the case against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Their opening statements started around noon continued into the evening.

The House impeachment managers will have to convince at least 67 Senators that former President Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol was an impeachable offense. They argue that the President knowingly and intentionally incited an insurrection.

Yesterday, 56 Senators voted that the impeachment trial is constitutionally allowed to continue. Broken down, all 50 Democratic Senators voted in favor of continuing and 6 Republican Senators did the same. If all 56 were to vote in favor of convicting former President Trump, they would have to be joined by another 11 Republican Senators to convict the former President on the charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

So how could those numbers change?

First News at Four discussed what factors will go into that question with Texas A&M political communications expert Kirby Goidel to find out.

“[House impeachment managers] are realistic,” Goidel explains, “they know [getting the necessary votes for conviction] is unlikely.”

He says it’s unlikely that the arguments presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers will convince at least 17 Republican Senators to join all 50 Democratic Senators in voting to convict the President. But he says Democrats have more reasons to continue the trials than simply seeking a conviction. Goidel explains there are two other objectives for the Democratic House impeachment managers during the trial: explaining what happened and why and building a historical record.

“[The U.S. Capitol riots] will be an important part of our history,” Goidel says, “we will talk about [Jan. 6] not just 10 years, but 20 years and 30 years from now.”

He says the vote to convict the President will be extremely impactful to the future of Senators, especially Republicans. He says each Senator will have to vote on conviction knowing that their votes will be evaluated by the people who got them elected in the first place, their constituents. Goidel explains that regardless of public opinion, Trump still fares well among the Republican base; implying that voting to convict could jeopardize local voter support for some Republican Senators.

House Republican leadership has already considered disciplining Wyoming representative Liz Cheney for voting to impeach former President Trump. But the same won’t be true for Republicans who vote to convict the former President in the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says it will be a “vote of conscience,” and says the decision on whether or not to convict Trump is up to each individual senator.

“McConnell has always been an establishment Republican,” Goidel explains, “and he’s always been uncomfortable with Trump.”

Goidel says McConnell is telling his fellow Senators to vote the “way you think is in your best interest.” Goidel believes that Republican Senatorial leadership is assuring Republican Senators that they will not face any “punishment” for voting to convict the former President. He says he believes a Republican vote to convict will not affect a Senator’s position on committees, their funding supply, or their support in any future elections.

“Within the Republican party, there is this divide,” Goidel says, “and the question is just how big of a role will Trump have moving forward.”

He says the decision that each Republican Senator makes will be pivotal. Goidel explains that he believes those who voted for Trump in the 2020 election may vote against Senators who vote to convict former President Trump and implies that may cause a schism within the party.

“This is more than the immediate moment,” Goidel says.

