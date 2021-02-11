Advertisement

Baseball Cancels Saturday’s Aggie Leadoff

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball’s Aggie Leadoff, the “unofficial start of the 2021 campaign,” has been canceled due to inclement weather headed to the Brazos Valley this weekend.

Texas A&M used the event as the culmination of its annual fundraising effort for the Vs. Cancer Foundation. The Vs. Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving kids’ lives by empowering athletes and communities to fund life-saving pediatric cancer efforts. Through the years, Texas A&M baseball has raised more than $150,000 for Vs. Cancer. Donations may be made on the Aggies’ Vs. Cancer website – https://team.curethekids.org/team/321270.

The Aggies start the 2021 season on Friday, February 19 when they host the Xavier Musketeers in a 6:30 p.m. contest.

