Be Cupid this Valentine’s Day with the help of Blue Baker

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Get your sweetheart something sweet this Valentine’s Day at Blue Baker!

Blue Baker is offering various sweet treats like Cupid’s Bark; a Valentine’s spin on toffee, Love (Brownie) Bites; chocolate covered brownie bites and Valentine’s Day Cookies; large heart-shaped iced and decorated cookies. Click here to learn more!

“We are doing all of it by hand from scratch,” said David Fox, Blue Baker owner. “They don’t just look good, they taste better than they look. They taste terrific.”

Looking for a Valentine's gift? Now is the time to pre-order a sweet treat from Blue Baker! Sweeter than a box of... Posted by Blue Baker on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The craft baker & pizzeria is also bringing back a BCS favorite, the Cajun Crawfish Roll, which is a Cajun spin on a New England Classic. The roll is a toasted split-faced egg bun stuffed with a spicy crawfish salad, overflowing with crawfish meat.

Blue Baker can help you celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with sweet treats perfect for your sweetheart! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Blue Baker has three locations in College Station and each location will be serving Valentine’s treats and Cajun Crawfish Rolls.

800 University Drive E

201 Dominik Drive

4500 Mills Park Circle

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.