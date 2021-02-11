Dixon tabbed to The Bowerman Watch List

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- Twelve-time NCAA All-American and 12-time SEC Champion Devin Dixon has been named to The Bowerman Watch List, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday.

The Bowerman is given annually by the USTFCCCA to the nation’s top male and female collegiate athletes.

Dixon is one of the 10 selections named to The Bowerman initial docket. The senior holds the most appearances on the watch list among his peers with eight and has the longest active streak with five.

Teammate Bryce Deadmon is one of five on the shortlist of receiving votes.

The McDonough, Georgia, native has exhausted his indoor eligibility and makes his 2021 debut in the outdoor season opener on March 19 at the Willie Williams Classic in Tucson, Arizona.

During the 2020 indoor season, Dixon earned All-America honors in the 800m and as a member of the 4x400m. He scored 12.5 points at the 2020 Southeastern Conference Championships, defending his indoor 800m title for a three-peat and anchoring the 4x400m relay to gold helping the Aggies claim their fourth-consecutive title in the event.

As a junior in 2019, he was named the South Central Regional Track Athlete of the Year by USTFCCCA during the outdoor season. Dixon was a member of the national championship 4x400m relay that clocked 2:59.05 and he placed second in the 800m with a time of 1:44.84.

