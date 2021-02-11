Friends of Chamber Music hosting virtual event for Valentine’s Day Weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Friends of Chamber Music will host a special virtual concert for Valentine’s Day Weekend. The fourth virtual concert of the Friends Digital Series will host the Ariel String Quartet.

The Ariel Quartet have chosen to perform works by Erwin Schulhoff, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Steve Cohen. They will be performing in their kitchens while they bake with their families. They will also share recipes with the audience.

“We are very excited to have it because no way we would have ever thought of having a combination of music and food in real life when the concerts were held in person,” said Elena Reece, the artistic director for Friends of Chamber Music.

The event will go live online on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m., and will run through Feb. 14.

The concert is free, but to reserve access you can visit their website.

Do you know how to make Apple Strudel or Chocolate Babka? 🥧🍫 Well, Ariel Quartet will not only perform a concert but... Posted by Friends of Chamber Music, BCS on Thursday, February 11, 2021

