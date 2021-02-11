Advertisement

Friends of Chamber Music hosting virtual event for Valentine’s Day Weekend

It’s the fourth virtual engagement of the Friends Digital Series.
Friends of Chamber Music hosting Valentine's Weekend virtual event.
Friends of Chamber Music hosting Valentine's Weekend virtual event.(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Friends of Chamber Music will host a special virtual concert for Valentine’s Day Weekend. The fourth virtual concert of the Friends Digital Series will host the Ariel String Quartet.

The Ariel Quartet have chosen to perform works by Erwin Schulhoff, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Steve Cohen. They will be performing in their kitchens while they bake with their families. They will also share recipes with the audience.

“We are very excited to have it because no way we would have ever thought of having a combination of music and food in real life when the concerts were held in person,” said Elena Reece, the artistic director for Friends of Chamber Music.

The event will go live online on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m., and will run through Feb. 14.

The concert is free, but to reserve access you can visit their website.

Do you know how to make Apple Strudel or Chocolate Babka? 🥧🍫 Well, Ariel Quartet will not only perform a concert but...

Posted by Friends of Chamber Music, BCS on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Highway 6 is back open in College Station
Kendriq Burnett, 21
Father charged with injuring baby after 4-week-old sent to ICU
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
9 COVID-19 deaths reported, 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the northern half of the Brazos Valley until...
Winter Weather Advisories for portions of the Brazos Valley
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County reaches 200 total COVID-19 deaths, 35 residents hospitalized

Latest News

Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
Hwy 6, Harvey Road shut down after vehicle hits overpass
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
St. Joseph Health officials discuss second dose COVID-19 shot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Brazos County dealership burglarized with items inside taken, two vehicles stolen from lot
Salvation Army helping residents stay warm with coats, heaters as winter weather approaches
Salvation Army helping residents stay warm with coats, heaters as winter weather approaches
Somerville bar hoping third time's the charm
Somerville bar hoping third time's the charm